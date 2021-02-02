JANESVILLE
Cody Kaas picked the perfect time to record his first shutout of the season.
The Janesville goalie stopped all 21 shots he faced in leading the Bluebirds to a 5-0 win over New Berlin in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at the Janesville Ice Arena on Tuesday.
Janesville (6-13) plays at top-seeded University of School of Milwaukee on Friday in the regional final game.
Kaas was the story early on, stopping two breakaway chances in a span of five minutes in the first period to keep the game scoreless.
The city’s high school co-op team then got the only goal it needed when Jake Schaffner whistled a shot past goalie Sam Siepert at 8:09 of the first.
“Making those first two big saves helps not only my confidence, but the team’s as well,” Kaas said. “If they know I can make those saves, they know I got their back and they’ve got mine.
“The more I play, and the more we play together as a team, the more confident we are, and you saw that tonight.”
Janesville took a 2-0 lead at 7:59 of the second on Tyler Steuck’s even-strength goal and then put the visitors away with a three-goal barrage in a span of three minutes late in the second period.
Schaffner got his second of the game at 12:46 of the second on assists from Steuck and Cayden Erickson. Ian Perkins made it 4-0 off JJ Runde’s perfect feed before Erickson concluded the scoring with an unassisted goal at 15:34 of the second.
Janesville outshot New Berlin 30-21, but Janesville coach John Mauermann knows his team is going to have to elevate its game against University School, who beat the Bluebirds 8-2 during the regular season.
“We can’t give up odd-man rushes against University School like we did tonight,” Mauermann said. “It starts with doing a better job of supporting our defensemen and not getting caught up in plays.
“And our lineup is a lot different than when we played them the first time. We have to have our young guys come out and play with confidence. You can’t make easy plays hard, and that’s what happens sometimes when you put playoff pressure on young people.”
JANESVILLE 5, NEW BERLIN 0
New Berlin;0;0;0—0
Janesville;1;4;0—5
First Period
J—Jake Schaffner 8:09
Second Period
J—Tyler Steuck (Schaffner, Cayden Erickson) 7:59. J—Schaffner (Erickson, Steuck) 12:46. J—Ian Perkins (JJ Runde) 14:53. J—Erickson 15:34
Saves—Sam Siepert (NB) 25, Cody Kaas (J) 21