With the Janesville Bluebirds up a goal late in the second period against visiting Baraboo on Tuesday night, Janesville Craig junior Conor Joyce took a chance.

While the Bluebirds were killing a penalty, Joyce stole the puck from a Baraboo defenseman and headed toward the Baraboo net.

With Baraboo players on his back, Joyce scored a shorthanded goal with just two seconds left in the period. The play sparked the city’s boys high school co-op hockey team to a 5-1 nonconference home victory.

“He basically did it all by himself with a guy all over him. It was crazy to watch,” Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann said of Joyce’s play. “That shorthanded goal from Conor was the back-breaker, I think. It was a highlight-reel goal, and it gave us tons of momentum.”

Joyce added two more goals in the third period to complete his hat trick.

“He got a couple from being in the right place and a couple from making some good plays,” Mauermann said. “He played great for us tonight.”

Ben Coulter finished with two goals and two assists for Janesville.

Goalie Cody Kaas had 15 saves for the Bluebirds (2-3), who travel to Madison Ice Arena for a Thursday game against Madison Memorial.

JANESVILLE 5, BARABOO 1

Baraboo 0 1 0—1

Janesville 1 2 2—5

First Period

J—Ben Coulter (Conor Joyce), 6:59.

Second Period

B—Gabe Larson (Campbell Koseor), 2:46. J—Coulter (Walker Kulas), 11:42. J—Joyce, sh, 16:58.

Third Period

J—Joyce (Coulter, Dylan McGuire), 8:06. J—Joyce (Coulter), 11:58.

Saves—Dane Hinz (B) 28, Cody Kaas (J) 15.

