JANESVILLE
Hockey continues to be a family affair for the Mauermanns.
One of the state’s most prolific hockey families has been back on the ice this week at the Janesville Ice Arena conducting the Mauermann Summer Skills and Drills Hockey Camp.
Now in its 30th year, the camp offers instruction to area children of all ages.
Making this year extra special for camp originator John Mauermann is that two of his children, Ross and Alexis, are helping him with on-ice instruction. Both bring impressive resumes to the ice. Ross helped lead Providence College to the NCAA Division I national championship in 2015, while Alexis was an integral part of the University of Wisconsin’s women’s Division I title team in 2019.
“I think the thing about developing as players is that you learn by teaching, too,” John said of having Ross and Alexis helping out. “And hopefully, they’ve both got a lot of hockey still ahead of them.
“But more than anything, it’s just fun to have everybody back together. The last couple of years, Alexis hasn’t been able to help out much because of her summer commitment to the Badgers.”
Alexis and Ross are not the only family members to have success on the ice. John has put together an impressive coaching career first at Beloit Memorial, and currently as the head coach of the Janesville Bluebirds. He led Beloit Memorial to the 1999 WIAA boys state title and has led Janesville’s boys co-op team to three state appearances.
The 29-year-old Ross has played professionally the last four seasons for the Fischtown Penquins out of Bremerhaven, Germany.
In 52 games of a shortened season in 2020, Ross had 15 goals and 17 assists. He is signed to play for the Penquins again this season, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still a worldwide concern, he’s not sure of his playing status or when the season may begin.
“As of right now, I plan on going back at the end of this month like I normally do,” Ross said. “We could be starting training camp Aug. 1 like we always do, or it could be September or October. Who knows? I don’t really see how we could start on time. There are already restrictions in place by the government such as no sporting events until at least August and no large gatherings of people.
“I’ve already been asked to take a 25% pay cut because of lost revenue. Now, I could get some or all of that back if fans return, but it doesn’t look like as of right now we’ll start the season with fans in attendance.”
Alexis is currently weighing her overseas options on where to skate in the fall. COVID-19 ended the Badgers’ 2020 season early, and the NCAA did not rule in favor of allowing those senior athletes that had their winter sports seasons cut short another year of eligibility next year. Playing in China or Russia is among the possibilities.
“It’s just really hard to know right now with everything shut down,” Alexis said. “I definitely want to play, it’s just a matter of not only where might be the best fit, but also what happens in the next month or so as far as opening things back up.
“For now, I’m just happy to be back down here at the ice arena helping out. It’s a lot of fun working with the kids and knowing that we were at that stage at one time, too.”
Three Mauermanns on the ice at the same time—along with Bluebirds assistant coach Nick English and former Rock County Fury coach and current Bluebirds assistant coach Darrel Moore—means a camp full of top-notch instruction.
Who knows, maybe there’s a future national champion among the group? The camp has already produced two of those.