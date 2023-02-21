01STOCK_BLUEBIRDS

The University School of Milwaukee proved to much for the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday as they lost a WIAA boys hockey sectional game 7-1.

The Wildcats scored all seven of their goals in the first two periods in beating the Bluebirds 7-1. The winners had 47 shots on goal compared to the Janesville’s 29.

