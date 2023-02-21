The University School of Milwaukee proved to much for the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday as they lost a WIAA boys hockey sectional game 7-1.
The Wildcats scored all seven of their goals in the first two periods in beating the Bluebirds 7-1. The winners had 47 shots on goal compared to the Janesville’s 29.
Janesville’s lone goal came in the third period from Ian Perkins assisted by Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner.
The Bluebirds’ season is now over, but it was a special one for Steuck, Schaffner and the rest of the squad.
“These boys have a lot to be proud of this year,” said Janesville coach Nick English. “(It was the) first time advancing to sectionals in the last five years and the first time winning the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament in program history.
“It’s always tough when it comes to an end, there’s only one team that’s happy after their last game, and that’s the state champion. I’m really going to miss this team, especially this group of seniors. They all have a very bright future ahead of them, and I just appreciate all of their hard work over the years.”
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 7, JANESVILLE 1
Univ. School of Milw. 4 3 0—7
Janesville 0 0 1—1
First Period
USM—William Guy (Nathan Monticelli, Marcus Thundercloud) 7:14. USM—Thundercloud (Jack McGregor, Mateo Nunag) 9:47. USM—Tyler Cook 14:06. Jack McGregor (Cook, Thundercloud), pp, 16:58.