Janesville Bluebirds forwards Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck have been named first team all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.
Janesville's duo led the Bluebirds to a 16-8 record and a regional championship this season.
Steuck led the Big Eight Conference with 45 goals and had 47 assists this season. Schaffner scored 40 goals and assisted on 44 goals.
"I am very proud of Jake and Tyler for receiving first team all-state honors," said Janesville coach Nick English. "The all-state team is voted by coaches from around the state of Wisconsin, so it's really a great honor to be recognized like this by your peers. Jake and Tyler have bright futures ahead of them, and I look forward to following them as they start their post-high school careers."
WISCONSIN HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Forwards—Jake Schaffner, Janesville; Tyler Steuck, Janesville; Reece Cordray, Verona; Brenden Gruber, Notre Dame; Hunter Bill, Notre Dame; Kade Smigaj, Stevens Point; Sam Lyons, Bay Port; Thomas Gerum, Wausau West; Jack McGregor, University School; Brady Engelkes, Middleton; Carson Strapon, Hudson; Talan Blanck, Saint Mary's Springs; Carsen Gause, Wisconsin Rapids.
Defense—Michael McIntee, Notre Dame; Colton Schneider, Brookfield; Dylan Byrne, Eau Claire Memorial; Mason Keller, Stevens Point; Easton Schmit, New Richmond; Drew Schock, Notre Dame.
Goaltenders—Blake Milton, New Richmond; Avery Starzecki, Amery; Rowan White, Edgewood; Devin Schutt, Arrowhead.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards—Caden Schmirler, Mosinee; Andrew Jicha, Oregon; Jack Bowe, Chippewa Falls; David Emerich, Waunakee; Vincent Greene, Amery; Alex Pottratz, Hudson; Sam Kappell, Notre Dame Academy; Lucas Mast, Sauk Prairie; Carson Gotealere, Superior; Catcher Langeness, New Richmond; Conrad Moline, Verona; Nick Voss, Bay Port.
Defense—Aiden Heffner, Fond du Lac; Blake Lokken, Baldwin-Woodville; Mason Peapenburg, Notre Dame; Gavin Hruby, Waukesha; Brock Sawicki, Somerset; Gus Thorp, Chippewa Falls.
Goaltenders—Aiden Tepper-Engh, Hudson; Devin Rustlie, Bay Port; Lincoln Simons, Ashwaubenon; Blake Craven, Verona.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards—Eli Mikesch, Bay Port; Jack Kein, Eau Claire North; Austin Westergaard, Saint Mary's Springs; Grant Halmstad, Wausau West; Collin Comeau, Onalaska; Eli Kassler, Antigo; Jack McKenna, Arrowhead; Jackson Schroeder, Stevens Point; Cooper Simon, Brookfield; Fredrik Henningsgard, Amery; Jackson Hoem, Chippewa Falls; Matt Richter, Madison Edgewood; Michael Birmingham, Homestead; Noah Gillette, Onalaska; William Lyons, Bay Port; Colin Masek, Brookfield; Nick Thompson, Eau Claire North; Quinn Smith, Madison West; Wyatt Ehrhardt, Middleton; Zach Friske, Tomahawk.
Defense—Marcus Thundercloud, Unversity School; Krisjanis Graholskis, Bay Port; Brecken Meyer, Hudson; Caden Feinstein, Madison Memorial; David Dina, Verona; Connor Schramm, Saint Mary's Springs; Nick Madsen, Eau Claire Memorial; Caden Bartelme, Ashwaubenon; Jackson Lord, Homestead; Lars Brotzman, Verona; Monte Goold, Hayward; Ian Selissen, Bay Port; Gavin Obremski, Mosinee; Noah Brunke, Bay Port; Austin Lamer, Tomahawk; Isaac Sabel, St Mary's Springs; Riley Boyle, Madison Memorial.
Goaltenders—Lleyton Jaschke, Notre Dame; Spencer Shober, Fond du Lac; Charlie Eckert, West Bend; Trent Peterson, Superior; Jayden Serene, River Falls; Chris Muir, Black River Falls.