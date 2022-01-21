Janesville Bluebirds logo

The Janesville Bluebirds rallied for a nonconference victory Thursday night.

Ian Perkins’ overtime goal lifted the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team to a 7-6 win over the Whitefish Bay Storm co-op at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville (11-6) trailed 5-1 in the second period before rallying.

“I was really proud of our team tonight,” Janesville interim coach Nick English said. “We showed a lot of heart not giving up when it was 5-1.

“We could’ve started pointing fingers at each other but we didn’t. We stayed positive and grinded out a victory.”

Jake Schaffner led the way for the Bluebirds. The Janesville Craig junior had four goals and two assists, including three during the comeback run.

Janesville will play Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday, on Jan. 27, at the Janesville Ice Arena.

JANESVILLE 7, WHITEFISH BAY 6 (OT)

Whitefish Bay 3 3 0 0 — 6

Janesville 1 4 1 1 — 7

First Period

WB—Charlie Mitchell (Kellen Elias, Evan Mortonson), pp, 9:02. WB—Al Vizgaitis (Michael Adank) 7:21. J—Jake Schaffner (Tyler Steuck) 7:09. WB—Adank, Everett Benzel, Jack Klemen), pp, :26.

Second Period

WB—Everett (Mortonson), pp, 16:44. WB—Everett (Elias) pp, 14:58. J—Steuck (Bryce Sullivan), pp, 12:43. J—Schaffner, pp, 11:39. J—Steuck (Ian Perkins, Schaffner) 9:22. WB—Everett (Klemen) 7:17. J—Schaffner (Lucas Young) 6:42.

Third Period

J—Schaffner 8:02.

Overtime

J—Perkins (Schaffner, Leo Studier) 2:44.

Saves—Drew Salzer (WB) 35, Jaicy Campbell (J) 33.

