Drake Baldwin headlines the All-Big Eight boys hockey selections.

The Madison West senior forward was named the conference’s player of the year.

Janesville Craig senior forward Ben Coulter was a second-team selection.

Baldwin, who signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Missouri State University, led the Big Eight with 46 goals.

Mack Keryluk of Verona, a first-team forward, led the conference in scoring with 71 points.

Coulter finished the season with 44 points on 26 goals and 18 assists.

Janesville Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann was named the Big Eight’s coach of the year along with Sun Prairie’s Chris Finkler and West’s Steve Libert.

All-Big Eight

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Drake Baldwin, sr., West; Mack Keryluk, jr., Verona; Benett Halbleib, sr., Sun Prairie; Parker Lindauer, sr., Memorial

Defensemen: Jack Helle, sr., Memorial; Jake Osiecki, sr., Verona; Bo Bergenthal, sr., Middleton

Goalie: Kaden Grant, soph., Verona

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Ben Coulter, sr., Janesville; Tyler Nelson, sr., Memorial; Travis Kerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Cale Rufenacht, jr., Verona

Defensemen: Devin Hule, jr., West; Kyle Hanaman, sr., Beloit; Kade Binger, sr., Verona

Goalie: Aiden Wright, soph., Beloit

Player of the Year—Drake Baldwin, West

Coach of the Year—John Mauermann, Janesville; Steve Libert, West; Chris Finkler, Sun Prairie