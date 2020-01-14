The Janesville Bluebirds got back to the .500 mark in the Big Eight Conference on Tuesday.
Jake Schaffner had a goal and four assists and Conor Joyce added two goals and an assist to lead the city's boys high school co-op hockey team to a 13-0 win over the Eastside Lakers.
Janesville, which led 8-0 after two periods to force a running clock the final period, improved to 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the Big Eight.
"It was an easy win tonight for a change," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "It was a running clock, and we got home early."
Janesville took a 3-0 lead in the first on goals from Caiden Kennedy, Cayden Erickson and Ian Perkins.
The Bluebirds made it 8-0 in the second thanks to goals from Joyce, Lucas Vogt, Cullen Peterson, Perkins and Schaffner.
Jaicy Campbell and Cody Kaas combined for 14 saves in the shutout.
Janesville plays at Middleton on Thursday.
JANESVILLE 13, EASTSIDE 0
Janesville;3;5;5--13
Madison East/La Follette;0;0;0--0
First period
J--Caiden Kennedy (Lucas Vogt, Cayden Erickson), pp, 12:48. J--Erickson, 13:02. J--Ian Perkins (Jake Schaffner, AJ Russotto), 14:40.
Second period
J--Conor Joyce (Jackson Lyons), 2:00. J--Vogt (Russotto), 4:16. J--Cullen Peterson (Lyons, Joyce), 7:19. J--Perkins (Schaffner), 7:48. J--Schaffner (Tyler Steuck), 10:48.
Third period
J--Lyons (Peterson), 2:42. J--Perkins (Steuck, Schaffner), 4:05. J--Joyce, 5:24. J--C. Erickson, pp, 7:38. J--Steuck (Russotto, Schaffner), 10:30.
Saves--Jaicy Campbell (J) 6, Cody Kaas (J) 8, Easton Seifert (E) 34, George Stoerberl (E) 5.