The Janesville Bluebirds got off to a start Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena that came to be familiar during their six-game winning streak: Jake Schaffner scored on the power play with an assist from Tyler Steuck at the 10:29 mark of the first period.
But just nine seconds later, Middleton tied the score, and the Cardinals eventually won a back-and-forth contest 4-3 in overtime.
Janesville (8-5-0 overall, 2-3-0 Big Eight, 4 pts.) did grab the lead again in the first period with another power-play goal, this one off the stick of Ben Schaffner at 13:44 of the first.
“We got off to a great start in the first period and could’ve extended our lead a few times, but their goalie made some big saves to keep it close,” Bluebirds coach Nick English said. Cardinals goaltender Cam Haynes finished the night with 34 saves, while Jaicy Campbell had 41 for the Bluebirds.
Middleton (12-4-0, 6-2-0, 12 pts.) scored twice in the middle period to take a 3-2 lead, but Ian Perkins equalized for Janesville, again on the power play, with just under four minutes left in regulation.
The Cardinals netted the game winner about two minutes into the extra period.
“Middleton is wone of the top teams in the state and although we came up short, I’m proud of the team’s effort tonight,” English said.
Janesville’s next game is at home against Sheboygan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.