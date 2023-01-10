01STOCK_BLUEBIRDS

The Janesville Bluebirds got off to a start Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena that came to be familiar during their six-game winning streak: Jake Schaffner scored on the power play with an assist from Tyler Steuck at the 10:29 mark of the first period.

But just nine seconds later, Middleton tied the score, and the Cardinals eventually won a back-and-forth contest 4-3 in overtime.

