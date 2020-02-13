Jake Schaffner and the Janesville Bluebirds ended the regular season on a high note Thursday.
Schaffner had four goals and an assist to lead the city's high school boys co-op hockey team to an 8-4 nonconference win over Cedarburg.
Janesville scored five goals in the first period to open up a 5-1 lead.
"Obviously, scoring five goals in the first period really helps," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "We did a nice job of moving the puck and getting shots on net."
AJ Russotto had a goal and four assists for Janesville, while Walker Kulas had a goal and three assists.
Janesville opens WIAA tournament action as a No. 9 seed and plays at No. 8 Brookfield on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE 8, CEDARBURG 4
Janesville;5;2;1--8
Cedarburg;1;2;1--4
First Period
J--Jake Schaffner (AJ Russotto, Walker Kulas), pp, 11:30. C--Wyatt Hart (Ben Pigatto) 9:07. J--Kulas (Russotto) 7:41. J--Russotto (Jackson Lyons, Kulas) 4:09. J--Schaffner (Russotto), sh, 1:47. J--Schaffner, sh, 1:17
Second Period
C--Hart, sh, 16:12. C--Pigatto (Alex Henneberry, Matt Lemes) 4:38. J--Tyler Steuck (Russotto, Schaffner), pp 4:02. J--Ian Perkins (Kulas) 3:38
Third Period
C--Nolan Burnside (Will Bolander) 11:50. J--Schaffner 3:10
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 18, Jaicy Campbell (J) 22, Ben Kowaleski (C) 18