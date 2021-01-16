The Janesville Bluebirds got back into the win column Saturday.
A five-goal first period lifted the city's boys high school co-op hockey team to a 6-2 nonconference win over McFarland at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Lucas Vogt had two goals for Janesville (2-10) and Cody Kaas added 16 saves in the win.
"Cody has been really good and that continued today," Janesville coach John Mauermann said of his goaltender. "And Lucas Young got us started with a big goal."
Jake Schaffner, Walker Kulas, Tyler Steuck and Young also had goals for the Bluebirds.
JANESVILLE 6, MCFARLAND 2
McFarland; 0;0;2--2
Janesville;5;0;1--6
First Period
J--Lucas Young (Jake Schaffner, Tyler Steuck), pp, 12:13. J--Steuck (Schaffner) 8:52. J--Walker Kulas (ian Perkins, JJ Runde), sh, 7:39. J--Schaffner (Steuck, Cayden Erickson) 1:47. J--Lucas Vogt (Perkins, Kulas) :25
Third Period
M--Aiden Gabreski (Paul Movzays) 13:50. J--Vogt (Runde, Kulas) 13:37. M--Gabreski (DeChambeau) 1:08
Saves--Ray Whenten (M) 32, Cody Kaas (J) 16