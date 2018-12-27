The Janesville Bluebirds dropped their opener Thursday at the three-day Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament at Nagawaukee.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs scored four goals in the first period en route to an 8-1 win.
Janesville (3-7) trailed 5-0 in the third before Jackson Lyons got the city’s high school boys co-op team on the board with an assist from Cooper Iverson.
Janesville goalie Cody Kaas made 34 saves.
“St. Mary’s Springs is a very good team,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We’re going to play another good team tomorrow in Waukesha. They’ve been to the state tournament three straight years.”
ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 8, JANESVILLE 1
St. Mary’s Springs 4 1 3—8
Janesville 0 0 1—1
First Period
SMS—Brady Welsch 7:50. SMS—Zach Welsch (Noah Pickart) 11:09. SMS—Z. Welsch (B. Welsch) 13:51. SMS—Pickart 15:50
Second Period
SMS—Connor McLaughlin (B. Welsch, Z. Welsch) pp 8:31
Third Period
J—Jackson Lyons (Cooper Iverson) 3:07. SMS—McLaughlin (Calvin Grass, B. Welsch) 12:25. SMS—Mitchell Huetti (B. Welsch) 15:21
Saves—Tyler Arnold (SMS) 7, Cody Kaas (34)
