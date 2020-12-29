The Janesville Bluebirds remain in search of victory No. 1 this season.
On Tuesday, on the second day of the three-day Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament, the city's high school boys co-op hockey team fell to 0-5 on the season with an 11-3 loss to the Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha co-op team.
Janesville trailed 2-1 after one period but gave up seven goals in the second.
Penalties continue to haunt the Bluebirds, as the Rockets scored four power-play goals in the second.
"We gave up a goal with five seconds left in the first period," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "We have to do a better job wrapping up the period, but we left their best player open in the slot to take away any momentum.
"Neenah's top line was outstanding, quick and physical, and we can't try to play against them 5-on-4."
Dylin Thong, Tyler Steuck and Walker Kulas scored Janesville's goals.
The Bluebirds wrap up tournament play today.
NEENAH CO-OP 11, JANESVILLE 3
Janesville;1;0;2--3
Neenah;2;7;2--11
First Period
N--Mason Hart (John Kriz, Easton Platchetka) 6:14. J--Dylin Thong (Tyler Steuck, Jake Schaffner) :27. N--Drew Sutton (Myles Tesky) :05
Second Period
N--Sutton 16:31. N--Thomas Burns Sutton, Elkin), pp, 14:26. N--Alex Freund (Sutton, Elkin) 12:35. N--Freund (Burns, Elkin), pp, 11:12. N--Sutton (Burns, Elkin), pp, 11:12. N--Kristo Tuomiranta (Burns, Beckett Davidson), pp, 9:05. N--Luke Sutton (Kriz, Hart), pp, 2:56
Third Period
N--Tuomiranta (Elkin, L. Sutton) 13:54. N--Plachetka (Kriz, Freund) 10:02. J--Steuck (Naveo Neal) 3:42. J--Walker Kulas 2:48.
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 24, Jaicy Campbell (J) 6, Caleb Moore (N) 20