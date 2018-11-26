JANESVILLE
Since John Mauermann took over, winning has been the norm for the Janesville Bluebirds.
The city’s boys high school co-op hockey team has won more than 60 percent of its games under coach Mauermann and has made three state tournament appearances in the last 13 years.
Don’t look for things to change much in the 2018-19 season.
Led by four-year varsity standout Ben Coulter, the Bluebirds should once again compete for an upper-division finish in the Big Eight Conference.
“We’re still a work in progress, but that’s usually the case before the season starts,” Mauermann said. “We’ve got good experience coming back, and I would expect us to be competitive each and every night.
“It’s a good group of kids who are doing things the right way. Right now, it’s a matter of finding the right combinations and figuring out who works best together on the ice.”
Mauermann believes he can put three quality lines on the ice, along with a solid group of defensemen.
Heading the list is Coulter. The Janesville Craig senior had a team-high 24 goals and 16 assists last season and is the catalyst for what Mauermann hopes is a very productive first line, which will also include Craig senior Tyler Edwards and Craig junior Conor Joyce.
“Ben is a high-intensity type of kid who works well with his teammates,” Mauermann said. “They trust him because they know he’ll get them the puck if they work hard and get open.
“And he’s an excellent scorer, too, because he never stops working on the ice and handles the puck very well.”
The second line will likely feature Craig sophomores Walker Kulas and Cooper Iverson, along with Janesville Parker sophomore Cullen Peterson.
Parker sophomore Cayden Erickson, Craig junior Jackson Lyons and Craig sophomore Caiden Kennedy will make up the third line.
“We’ve got kids that can really skate and bring a lot of speed to the ice,” Mauermann said. “But a few of them are also making the switch to the varsity level and that’s quite the jump.
“It really does come down to trusting each other on the ice and not trying to do too much.”
Parker senior Charlie DeGarmo and Craig senior Brian Elliott are the top defensemen, while Craig juniors Dylan McGuire and Carter Anderson will also being counted on heavily on the defensive end.
Craig sophomore Cody Kass will start between the pipes.
“Cody got four or five varsity games under his belt a year ago, so that should help the transition he faces this season,” Mauermann said. “He’s got to be able to make the routine saves and keep his team in the game.
“Overall, we’ve got some talent and good experience. It’s going to come down to getting better as a team each and every day.”
Janesville opens the season Tuesday at Verona in a Big Eight game.
