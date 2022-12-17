01STOCK_HOCKEY

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Bluebirds played their most complete game this season on Saturday, ending in a loss to Oregon.

Falling into an early second-period hole, the Bluebirds fought hard for the rest of the game in front of their home crowd on parent's night. Janesville (2-4 overall, 0-2 Big Eight Conference, 0 pts) would in the end lose to Oregon 3-2.

