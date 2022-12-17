JANESVILLE—The Janesville Bluebirds played their most complete game this season on Saturday, ending in a loss to Oregon.
Falling into an early second-period hole, the Bluebirds fought hard for the rest of the game in front of their home crowd on parent's night. Janesville (2-4 overall, 0-2 Big Eight Conference, 0 pts) would in the end lose to Oregon 3-2.
The first period was tight, as both teams aggressively attacked the net and played hard on defense. At the 8:11 mark of the period, Oregon (5-2, 3-2 Badger West Conference, 6pts) struck first. Easton Lindert scored a goal for an early 1-0 Panthers lead. This wouldn't last long, however.
Assisted by Lucas Young, Janesville's Tyler Steuck skated down the the rink, crossed the puck through an Oregon defender's legs, and lightly tapped the puck into the corner of the goal.
"I had some speed and I picked it up when I saw that," Steuck said. "Then I just put it through their defense where they were pretty weak."
Tied at one heading into the second period, there was a long intermission for Janesville's parents' night. Coming back onto the ice, the Bluebirds were caught by surprise when Oregon scored two straight goals. The Panthers' Mason Anderson and Andrew Jicha scored less than a minute apart at 15:34 and 14:47, respectively.
"It was tough," said Janesville coach Nick English. "We kind of had a long intermission after the first period but there's no excuses there."
Down 3-1, Janesville battled for the rest of the contest to regain the lead. The Panthers were protecting the house and stacking defenders in front of their goalie, Nate McAlpine, to prevent any chances of a Bluebirds' comeback. To combat this, English and his players leaned on the team's speed and getting the puck past defenders before they could set up by the net.
"One of the things we talked about was making sure that we just get pucks behind their defenders and try to grind things out the corners," English said.
The Bluebirds succeeded as they dominated the offensive side of the rink the rest of the game. In the second half of the second period, Janesville had several chances to score but were blocked by a talented McAlpine.
Down a player because of a penalty, Janesville got down the rink quickly on a play and Jake Schaffner barely missed the net on a shot near the corner of the goal. A few minutes later, Steuck lost the puck in front of the goal and the team couldn't recover it for an easy-shot opportunity. After stealing the puck a few possessions later, Steuck was one-on-one with McAlpine and the goalie blocked the shot.
Janesville's aggressiveness paid off in the third period. At 11:26, Schaffner scored a goal that was assisted by Steuck. For the rest of the contest, the Bluebirds were in the driver's seat but just couldn't score another goal, leading to their 3-2 loss.
"I think we've been waiting for that (fight) the whole year and it finally showed today," Steuck said. "We had a lot of chances and I think that eventually the (goals) will come."
The team kept battling despite their missed shots and fought hard for 30 minutes after falling into a hole.
"This was our most complete game, no doubt about it," English said. "I think that our guys should be very confident moving forward after this game."
On Thursday, the Bluebirds will play at home against Muskego. The junior varsity team will take on Milton. Thursday will also be the Rock County Cancer Coalition Night.
Three teams in Rock County are joining together to raise money for cancer awareness. There will be 50-50 raffle tickets and a chuck-a-puck game after the first period. This is the Bluebirds' second time holding the event.
"It's a great event," English said. "Last year is the first year we did it and we're really anxious to do it again."
OREGON 3, JANESVILLE 2
Oregon 1;2;0;–;3
Janesville 1;0;1;–;2
First Period
O–Easton Lindert (Jacob Cameron, Logan Leatherberry) 8:11. J–Tyler Steuck (Lucas Young) 3:51.
Second Period
O–Mason Anderson (Brock Buskager) 15:34. O–Andrew Jicha (Cameron, Simon Dosher) 14:47.
Third Period
J–Jake Schaffner (Steuck) 11:26.
Saves–Nate McAlpine (O) 40, Jaicy Campbell (J) 14.