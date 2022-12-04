Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck were back at it again Saturday for the Janesville Bluebirds in the team’s 7-5 win over the Kettle Moraine co-op.
The two will lead the way for the team this year and have done so in the Bluebirds’ first three games of the year. Coach Nick English is leading on the two leaders this season.
“You get a kid like (Jake Schaffner) and he just raises the intensity level in practice,” English said. “He can just demand such a level of focus and intensity from his teammates. He’s such a hard worker and he’s obviously extremely talented. He’s arguably the hardest worker on our team, too. Him and Tyler have been linemates now for three years. We expect big things from those guys.”
Back for Janesville this season are Ian Perkins, Lucas Young, Jaicy Campbell, Bryce Sullivan, Skylar Swearingen, Drew King and Ben Schaffner.
The potential of the Bluebirds’ offensive talent was on display against Kettle Moraine.
Janesville took a 5-1 lead going into the third period before Kettle Moraine (2-2) went on a 4-1 run. Jake Schaffner’s goal at the end of the period secured Janesville’s 7-5 victory.
“We had a 5-1 lead going into the third and unfortunately (we) let them back in the game with some costly turnovers and odd-man rushes against us,” English said. “Our guys stayed positive, stayed together and came out with the win.”
Steuck had three goals and two assists. Jake Schaffner added two more goals and two assists. Ben Schaffner scored a goal and had two assists.
“(I’m) really proud of Ben Schaffner,” English said. “He stepped up big tonight playing our top line.”
Even with their returning players and two of the conference’s most talented players, the Bluebirds know they’ll need to keep working hard to win the conference.
“Nothing’s gonna be handed to us,” English said. “We’ve got to work for it, and we need to be consistent on and off the ice and be disciplined.If we do that, then I think we do have a chance to have a successful season. The guys have set high expectations for themselves and they’ve set a high standard. We want to hold ourselves to that standard.”
Janesville will travel to Middleton on Tuesday for its next matchup.