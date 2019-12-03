JANESVILLE

One prolific scorer is gone to graduation, and another is out due to injury to start the high school boys hockey season.

But Janesville Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann is not fretting.

The city’s high school boys co-op team opened its season Tuesday with a 6-2 Big Eight Conference victory over the Eastside Lakers at the Janesville Ice Arena.

With a roster that boasts solid junior and senior players as well as several freshmen poised to contribute right away, Mauermann believes the Bluebirds have a blueprint for success after finishing with a 10-12 record last season.

“We might surprise some people, just because I think we’ve got more depth than we’ve had in a long time,” Mauermann said. “We’ve got two kids out right now, but otherwise we could almost go four lines.”

That may lead to more evenly distributed scoring this season, Mauermann said.

The Bluebirds lost leading scorer Ben Coulter (24 goals, 18 assists) to graduation. And second-leading scorer Conor Joyce—a senior captain this year who scored 12 goals and added 14 assists—is working his way back from injury and will miss the early stages of the season.

That meant the leading active returning scorer when the season began Tuesday night was senior Cullen Peterson, who had five goals and five assists last year.

Mauermann indicated his older forwards are ready to take on bigger roles this season. That group includes Peterson, senior captain Carter Anderson, senior Jackson Lyons and juniors Caiden Kennedy, Walker Kulas, Lucas Vogt and Cayden Erickson.

Freshman Jake Schaffner is expected to make an instant impact up front, and freshman Tyler Stueck could, as well.

“We brought in a couple talented freshmen, and then you mix in the improvement of our older kids,” Mauermann said. “We’ve got a few more seniors than we’ve had (recently), and some talented seniors. That’s never easy to put together.

“So, a good senior and junior class, and that’s how you compete.”

The Bluebirds have a similar mix on the blue line.

Seniors AJ Russotto returns to the team after playing elsewhere last season and is joined by senior defenseman Dylan McGuire.

The juniors in the defensive core are Spencer Bauer and JJ Runde. And freshman Ian Perkins steps into the fold immediately.

“We got done last season and lost a little bit there (on defense),” Mauermann said. “But all of the sudden, we come back with AJ and Dylan to give us a couple seniors with experience.

“We’ve got five kids that we can throw in the mix and feel real confident in all of them.”

Mauermann also believes he has a couple goalies, which creates healthy competition at the position.

Junior Cody Kaas is back for his third year on varsity and went 9-11 with a 4.48 goals against average and a .840 save percentage.

Sophomore Mitchell Bauer filled in for Kaas a couple times when needed last year.

And Jaicy Campbell is another talented freshman.

“Cody kind of got put in the fire,” Mauermann said. “It’s nice to have a practice with three of them.”

Bluebirds win opener

Cayden Erickson and Walker Kulas each scored two goals apiece to help the Bluebirds win their opener over the Eastside Lakers 6-2 on Tuesday.

Erickson gave Janesville the lead less than three minutes in. The Lakers scored at 6:17 of the first, but the tie lasted just 25 seconds when Kulas scored his first of the game.

The Bluebirds added four second-period goals to pull away.

“We were a little sloppy at first but had a good second period,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “That was pretty fun.”

Freshman Jake Schaffner had a hand in all six goals, scoring one and assisting on five others.

Janesville hosts Middleton on Thursday night.

JANESVILLE 6, EAST/LA FOLLETTE 2Eastside 1 0 1—2

Janesville 2 4 0—6

First periodJ—Cayden Erickson (Jake Schaffner, Dylan McGuire), 2:54. E—Ben Blazel, 6:17. J—Walker Kulas (Schaffner), 6:42.

Second periodJ—Ian Perkins (Schaffner), 3:03. J—Schaffner (Erickson, McGuire), pp, 8:04. J—Kulas (Schaffner, AJ Russotto), 10:39. J—Erickson (Kulas, Schaffner), 16:48.

Third periodE—Ben Roloff (Inde Abresch), pp, 7:59.

Saves—Easton Seifert (E) 39, Cody Kaas (J) 13.