If nothing else, high school hockey fans got to see a lot of goals in Tuesday’s season opener for the Janesville Bluebirds at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville came out on the wrong end of a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair in a 6-5 loss to Kenosha.
The Thunder held a 2-0 lead early in the second period before the Bluebirds scored the next three goals to take their first lead of the night.
Tyler Steuck started things off by scoring a goal assisted by Jake Schaffner. Schaffner then scored a pair of short-handed goals within 20 seconds of each other to give his team a 3-2 lead.
Kenosha went on to score two more goals in the second to take the lead back before Skyler Swearingen scored for Janesville with assists from Steuck and Schaffner. At the end of a seven-goal second period, the teams were tied 4-4.
Steuck scored again for Janesville to put the Bluebirds up 5-4, but that was a short-lived advantage. The Thunder scored 14 seconds later to tie it up yet again, and Liam Von Elm McKenna scored his second goal of the night for Kenosha with 10:28 left to close out the scoring and secure his team’s win.
Janesville’s Steuck finished with a hat trick and two assists, while Schaffner tallied two goals and three assists. In net for Janesville, Jaicy Campbell made 37 saves.
Janesville returns to the ice Thursday seeking its first win at Baraboo/Portage.
KENOSHA 6, JANESVILLE 5
Kenosha 1 3 2—6
Janesville 0 4 1—5
FIRST PERIOD
K—Davis Schlagenhaft (Mateo Pagliaroni), 5:01.
SECOND PERIOD
K—Liam Von Elm McKenna (Devlin Al Sager), 3:27.
J—Tyler Steuck (Jake Schaffner), 4:18.
J—Schaffner, 14:24, sh.
J—Schaffner (Steuck), 14:42, sh.
K—Schlagenhaft, 17:04.
K—Tyler Shike (Dylan Kozak), 17:40.
J—Skyler Swearingen (Steuck, Schaffner), 19:34, pp.
THIRD PERIOD
J—Steuck (Schaffner), 5:12.
K—Jake Schulte (Shike), 5:26.
K—Von Elm McKenna (Aiden Bratzke, Nick Seidman), 10:28.
Saves—Logan Korhonen (K) 30, Jaicy Campbell (J) 37.
