The Janesville Bluebirds built some offensive momentum in a big way during Tuesday night’s second period.
The city’s boys high school co-op hockey team trailed by two goals but scored four of their own over the second 17 minutes at Middleton.
The Bluebirds eventually scored six straight and beat Middleton 6-3 in a Big Eight Conference game.
“The kids really did a good job of getting pucks to the net,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “We were playing pretty well in the first period but gave up the first two goals. Then we outshot them 21-5 and scored four goals.”
Walker Kulas got the Bluebirds back within a goal by scoring just over a minute into the second period, and Ben Coulter tied it four minutes later.
Coulter’s second goal, off feeds from Cayden Erickson and Dylan McGuire, gave Janesville the lead at 14:12, and the same line scored again 22 seconds later, with Conor Joyce scoring off assists from Tyler Edwards and Coulter.
“We almost got three goals on that one shift,” Mauermann said. “We’ve had some trouble scoring, but once we got started tonight, we all of the sudden got a lot of momentum going.”
Edwards scored an empty-net goal with Middleton on the power play with less than three minutes left.
Mitchell Bauer got the start in net for injured starting goalie Cody Kaas, and Bauer made 24 saves to earn the victory.
“He had a breakaway save at the beginning of the third period that was really a game-saver for us,” Mauermann said.
Janesville plays at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night.
JANESVILLE 6, MIDDLETON 3
Janesville 0 4 2—6
Middleton 2 0 1—3
First Period
M—Bryce Schuster (Jake Pavelski), 4:53. M—Andy Chase (Schuster), 16:42.
Second Period
J—Walker Kulas (Cooper Iverson), 1:01. J—Ben Coulter (Conor Joyce, Tyler Edwards), 5:04. J—Coulter (Cayden Erikson, Dylan McGuire), 14:12. J—Joyce (Edwards, Coulter), 14:34.
Third Period
J—Edwards, sh, en, 14:35. J—McGuire, en, 15:13. M—Alex Hovind (Noah Ehrhardt), 15:56.
Saves—Mitchell Bauer (J) 24, Luigi Pugliese (M) 33.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse