After playing its best hockey of the season against Oregon on Saturday, the Janesville Bluebirds kept the momentum going in the first period of their game against Muskego on Tuesday.
They held a 4-1 lead at the end of the first 17 minutes of play and tacked another score on in the third to win 5-1 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Ben Schaffner got the game started with a goal assisted by Leo Studier and Tyler Steuck. Four minutes later, Skyler Swearingen scored a goal unassisted. Later in the period, Swearingen scored again on an assist from Studier.
After a Muskego goal in the first period, Jake Schaffner got into the action scoring another goal for the Bluebirds that was assisted by Steuck and Swearingen.
After a scoreless second period, Janesville scored one final time in the game. In the third period, Jake Schaffner scored another goal assisted Josh Hanekamp and Steuck to put a final flourish on the win.
"We got off to a great start tonight," said Janesville coach Nick English. "We let off the gas pedal a little bit in the second period and got away from what made us successful in the first. Picked it back up in the third and added an insurance goal. It was really nice getting some secondary scoring from guys like Skyler with two big first period goals."
On Thursday, the Bluebirds are scheduled to face Beloit Memorial at home. Thursday will also be the teams' Rock County Cancer Coalition Night.