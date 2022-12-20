JVG_221221_BLUEBIRDS01
Janesville’s Leo Studier regains control of the puck during Saturday’s game against Oregon at the Janesville Ice Arena. Studier and the Bluebirds hosted Muskego on Tuesday night.

 Anthony Wahl

After playing its best hockey of the season against Oregon on Saturday, the Janesville Bluebirds kept the momentum going in the first period of their game against Muskego on Tuesday. 

They held a 4-1 lead at the end of the first 17 minutes of play and tacked another score on in the third to win 5-1 at the Janesville Ice Arena.

