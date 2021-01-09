JANESVILLE
The Janesville Bluebirds were no match for one of the top teams in the state Saturday.
Brady Welsch had a hat trick to lead Fond du Lac Springs to a 9-0 win over the city's high school boys co-op hockey team at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville fell to 0-9 with the loss.
"They were really tough," Janesville coach John Mauermann said of the Ledgers. "They have the best defenseman in the state, and Welsch plays for Team Wisconsin.
"We had three good scoring chances, but their goalies came up big each time."
Janesville plays at Waupun on Monday.
FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 9, JANESVILLE 0
Fond du Lac Springs;2;4;3--9
Janesville;0;0;0--0
First Period
FDL--Calvin Grass (Noah Pickart, Owen Bellendir) 15:29. FDL--Jon Korb (Pickart, Anthony Koenigs) 10:24
Second Period
FDL--Ian Sabel (Koenigs, Korb) 14:32. FDL--Brady Welsch (Grass, Bellendir) 13:24. FDL--Welsch (Connor McLaughlin, Pickart) 90:53. FDL--Pickart (Welsch, Bellendir) 1:31
Third Period
FDL--Isaac Hyland (Pickart, Bellendir) 12:09. FDL--Pickart (Bellendir) 9:15. FDL--Welsch (Pickart) 5:41
Saves--Hayden Rising (FDL) 9, Brandan Gaertig (FDL) 4, Cody Kaas (J) 31