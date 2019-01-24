01STOCK_ICESKATES

It took the Janesville Bluebirds just over a minute to open the scoring in Thursday’s Big Eight Conference clash with the visiting Madison La Follette/Eastside Lakers.

The early goal by the city’s boys co-op high school hockey team opened the floodgates in a 6-0 win for the host Bluebirds (7-11).

“It was a good effort by the kids, and there was a good pace to the game,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said.

Janesville forward Jackson Lyons opened the scoring just one minute and five seconds into the game, and before Bluebirds defenseman Charlie DeGarmo doubled the lead with a shot from the blue line midway through the first period.

After a Walker Kulas goal, Janesville defenseman Brian Elliott made it 4-0. Elliott took the puck in the offensive zone and danced through the Lakers defense before finishing his own rebound from his knees.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Mauermann said. “We had some good offense tonight.”

Elliott scored his second goal of the game in the third period before teammate Cullen Peterson scored the final goal of the night. Bluebirds goalie Cody Kaas finished with seven saves.

As the Bluebirds prepare for Madison West on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Mauermann hopes his team continues to grow.

“We just need to get a little better and more consistent,” he said. “When we do that, good things happen for us. We’re close.”

JANESVILLE 6, EASTSIDE 0

Eastside 0 0 0—0

Janesville 2 2 2—6

First period

J—Lyons (Dylan McGuire), 1:05. J—DeGarmo (Conor Joyce), 9:26.

Second period

J—Kulas (Cooper Iverson, Peterson), 3:04. J—Elliott, 15:39.

Third period

J—Elliott (Ben Coulter), 0:43. J—Peterson (Spencer Bauer), 5:52.

Saves—Agard (E) 27, Kaas (J) 7, Sebert (E) 6.

