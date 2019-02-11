Charlie DeGarmo’s power-play goal in the third period proved decisive as the Janesville Bluebirds topped Madison West 4-3 in a Big Eight Conference game Monday at Janesville Ice Arena.

The senior defender beat West goalie Ian Hedican off an assist from Ben Coulter with 6:14 left, and the city’s boys hockey co-op held on for its fifth win in its six last games.

Janesville (5-8-0 Big Eight) improved to 10-12-0 ahead of its regular-season finale today at Sun Prairie. The Bluebirds open the playoffs Thursday with a home game against Whitefish Bay.

Madison West (16-6, 9-5 Big Eight) defeated Janesville 7-1 on Dec. 6, but couldn’t complete the season sweep Monday.

The Regents had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

“They had been hot lately,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said of West. “It’s a big win for us against a team that’s had a lot of success recently.”

Ben Coulter scored three goals to push his season total to 24—tying the career-best mark he set last season. Coulter and West’s Eric Horein traded goals in the first period.

West took the lead, 2-1, on Kaleb Kohn’s goal at 5:14 in the second period. Coulter answered with a pair of goals, but Drake Baldwin tied the game again with 36 seconds left in the frame.

JANESVILLE 4, MADISON WEST 3

West 1 2 0—3

Janesville 1 2 1—4

First period

J—Ben Coulter (Cayden Erickson, Charlie DeGarmo), 12:53. MW—Eric Horein, 13:31.

Second period

J—MW—Kaleb Kohn (Horein, Beckett Frey), 5:14. J—Coulter (Conor Joyce), 9:31. J—Coulter (Brian Elliott), 15:57. MW—Drake Baldwin (Marcus Mack), 16:24.

Third period

J—DeGarmo (Coulter), 6:14.

Saves—Ian Hedican (MW) 17, Cody Kaas (J) 23.