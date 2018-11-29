The scorekeeper in Tuesday’s high school boys hockey game between the Janesville Bluebirds and Madison La Follette/East Lakers was busy writing one name on the score sheet more than any other.

Bluebirds forward Ben Coulter scored four goals and added an assist in an 8-2 Big Eight Conference victory.

Coulter’s big night included scoring a pair of first-period goals that changed the landscape of the game.

The Lakers took a 1-0 lead just over a minute in and held it for nearly the entire first period before Coulter scored twice in 11 seconds to give the Bluebirds a 2-1 lead.

“We were trailing, and then in a matter of 11 seconds we were leading,” Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann said.

Coulter finished the hat trick with a goal in the final minutes of the second period and added a fourth in the third to lead the Bluebirds to an 8-2 win.

“We came out the second period, and we just kept plugging as the rest of the night went on,” Mauermann said.

Conor Joyce added two goals and an assist as the Bluebirds improved to 1-1.

Goalie Cody Kaas finished with eight saves.

The Bluebirds play their home opener Tuesday night against Sun Prairie.

JANESVILLE 8, EAST/LA FOLLETTE 2

Janesville 2 4 2—8

Madison 1 1 0—2

First Period

M—Tyler Hull, 1:23. J—Ben Coulter (Conor Joyce), 15:46. J—Coulter (Brian Elliott), 15:55.

Second Period

M—Ben Blazel (Nik Brendel, Rauan Pritchard), 1:43. J—Joyce (Coulter, Tyler Edwards), 2:11. J—Joyce (Elliott), 9:51. J—Walker Kulas, 11:25. J—Coulter, 15:57.

Third Period

J—Carter Anderson, pp, 2:45. J—Coulter (Cody Kaas), 10:20.

Saves—Quaid Agard (M) 35, Kaas (J) 8.

