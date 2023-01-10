Waunakee 13, Milton 1 Boys hockey: Waunakee beats Milton in Badger East play GAZETTE STAFF Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fourteen Waunakee players recorded a point (either a goal or an assist) in a 13-1 rout of Milton in Badger East boys hockey Monday night in Stoughton.The first-place Warriors (12-4 overall, 8-0 Badger East, 16 pts.) scored twice in the game's first minute, and Michael Gruetzmacher had a hat trick in the second period for Waunakee.Ty Johnson scored Milton's lone goal off an assist from Brady Byrnes at 8:34 of the first period. Benett Thompson made 31 saves in net for the Red Hawks (0-14, 0-8, 0 pts.).Milton's next game will be at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Cedarburg.WAUNAKEE 13, MILTON 1Waunakee;7;6;0—13Milton;1;0;0—1FIRST PERIODW—Donovan Olday, 0:24. W—Tate Schmidt (David Emerich, Jordan Bavery), 0:51. W—Max Rucker (Keegan Jacobson, Michael Cutrano), 6:29. W—Zach Blifernicht, 7:47. M—Ty Johnson (Brady Byrnes), 8:34. W—Tyler Knapp (Olday), 13:33. W—Schmidt, 14:35. W—Emerich, 14:42.SECOND PERIODW—Cassius Eller (Jacobson), 0:54. W—Michael Gruetzmacher, pp, 1:08. W—Eller (Calvin Behnke), 3:41. W—Noah Nadler (Carter Allison), 8:04. W—Gruetzmacher (Bavery, Emerich), 11:52. W—Gruetzmacher (Olday), 16:14.Saves—Aaron Graves (W) 5, Joel Sallehag (W) 1, Bennett Thompson (M) 31. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form