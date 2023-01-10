01STOCK_HOCKEY

Fourteen Waunakee players recorded a point (either a goal or an assist) in a 13-1 rout of Milton in Badger East boys hockey Monday night in Stoughton.

The first-place Warriors (12-4 overall, 8-0 Badger East, 16 pts.) scored twice in the game's first minute, and Michael Gruetzmacher had a hat trick in the second period for Waunakee.

