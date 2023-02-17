JANESVILLE — Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner combined for five goals in the No. 3 Janesville Bluebirds' 6-1 regional championship win over No. 6 Muskego.

"It feels good," said Janesville coach Nick English. "One down and we're just truly taking it one shift at a time, one period of time. That's been our whole motto as the playoffs started."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you