JANESVILLE — Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner combined for five goals in the No. 3 Janesville Bluebirds' 6-1 regional championship win over No. 6 Muskego.
"It feels good," said Janesville coach Nick English. "One down and we're just truly taking it one shift at a time, one period of time. That's been our whole motto as the playoffs started."
The Bluebirds (17-7 overall, 7-5 Big Eight Conference) secured their regional championship with clutch goals from Schaffner in the first period, a dominant second period by Steuck and hard-nosed defensive third to keep Muskego's scoreless streak to over 45 minutes.
The Ice Force (11-13) were the first to score as they led 1-0 after a goal from Ryan Anderson at 12:29. An early deficit didn't faze the Bluebirds or Schaffner as they retaliated quickly.
Five minutes later, Schaffner found the puck, took it down the side of the rink and slapped the puck right into Muskego's goal. Fifty-two seconds later, Schaffner took a pass from Carter Steuck, caught the puck with his hand and dropped it on the ice and scored a goal to give Janesville a 2-1 lead.
"I definitely used my baseball skills on that goal," Schaffner said. "Those two goals were huge and we really needed those. We were down 1-0 and it worked out really well."
Entering the second period with a one-point lead, it was Tyler Steuck's turn to get in on the action.
Steuck began his scoring barrage within the first minute of the period. Steuck found the puck, skated past two defenders and found himself one-on-one with the goalie and scored.
At 10:02, Jake Schaffner passed to his brother, Ben Schaffner, who found Steuck near the goal. Another flick of the stick from Steuck, and the Bluebirds were up 4-2. Near the end of the period and short-handed, Steuck scored again and was assisted by Drew King and Ian Perkins.
"We rely heavily on those guys as we should," English said about Jake Schaffner and Steuck. "They're two of the best players in the state of Wisconsin."
With a 5-1 lead behind Steuck and Schaffner's goals, all Janesville needed to do was close out the Ice Force on the defensive end.
The Bluebirds did and completed a shut-out after Muskego scored its early goal in the first period. Janesville knew its assignments, played as a team on defense and made certain the Ice Force had no easy-scoring opportunities.
"Our defenseman, especially early on in the game, did a really good job of picking guys up in front of (the goal) and keeping their heads on a swivel," English said. "Our weak-side wings did a good job of helping out in the slot and that's something that you need to play in team defense if you want to succeed. It's not just the defenseman, it's team defense, and I think we did a good job with that overall."
Janesville's defense pressured Muskego throughout the night while goalie Jaicy Campbell was playing lock-down defense as he saved 32 shots in the game.
"He had great rebound control tonight," English said about Campbell. "I think for the most part, a lot of the shots came from outside or up high. They didn't really have a ton of golden chances (to score). I really think that Jaicy did a nice job."
Perkins scored the final goal of the night for the Bluebirds' in the third period to secure their 6-1 regional championships win.
With its regional title, Janesville will travel to No. 2 University School of Milwaukee on Tuesday.
"I think that going out of this game we played really well," Ben Schaffner said. "So I think we'll do great in the next game and do the job."
WIAA 2023 BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
JANESVILLE 6, MUSKEGO 1
Janesville 2;3;1;—;6
Muskego 1;0;0;—;1
First Period
M—Ryan Anderson (Alex Krowski) 12:29. J—Jake Schaffner 7:55. J—J. Schaffner (Carter Steuck) 7:03.
Second Period
J—Tyler Steuck, sh, 16:10. J—T. Steuck (J. Schaffner, Ben Schaffner) 10:02. J—T. Steuck (Drew King, Ian Perkins), sh, 5:21.
Third Period
J—Perkins (Chance Fehrm, Dylin Thong) 2:20.
Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 32, Sam Siepert (M) 27.