Jake Schaffner’s three goals led Janesville to a 5-3 victory over Sun Prairie on Thursday in the championship game of the Joe Raymond Tournament held in Delafield.
“We played three games in less than 72 hours, and our energy and intensity was still high on every shift,” Janesville coach Nick English said. “This is the Bluebirds’ first time winning this tournament, and I am so proud of these boys.”
Schaffner was on fire as he scored Janesville’s first three goals of the game. He scored an unassisted goal and another assisted by Ian Perkins in the first period.
In the second, Schaffner notched another unassisted goal. Later in the period, Lucas Young scored for the Bluebirds and was assisted by Tyler Steuck. Janesville (6-4 overall, 1-2 Big Eight Conference, 2 pts.) took a 4-1 lead into the final period.
Midway through that frame, Steuck scored a goal of his own on assists by Perkins and Leo Studier. Sun Prairie (4-4-2, 1-4, 3 pts.) scored twice in the remaining minutes of the game, but it was too late to mount a serious comeback push.
Goaltender Jaicy Campbell recorded 43 saves.
Entering the second half of their season, the Bluebirds have won four in a row and are primed to keep riding their hot streak.
“It’s good to have some momentum going into the second half of our season,” English said.
On Tuesday, Janesville will travel to Madison West.