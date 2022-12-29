01STOCK_BLUEBIRDS

Jake Schaffner’s three goals led Janesville to a 5-3 victory over Sun Prairie on Thursday in the championship game of the Joe Raymond Tournament held in Delafield.

“We played three games in less than 72 hours, and our energy and intensity was still high on every shift,” Janesville coach Nick English said. “This is the Bluebirds’ first time winning this tournament, and I am so proud of these boys.”

