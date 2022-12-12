Monona Grove’s special teams provided the margin of victory in a 6-2 win over Milton in a Badger East contest Monday night.
The Silver Eagles scored three goals on the power play and a fourth shorthanded in their win.
Colter Thom of the Red Hawks struck first at the 14:52 mark of the opening period, but Tyler Genschaw’s shorthanded tally at 13:00 tied the game, and Eli Theiler put Monona Grove in the lead later in the first with an assist from Wyatt Groth. Theiler scored twice in the game, and Groth had a pair of goals of his own.
After a scoreless second period, Milton’s Franklin tied the game at 15:56 of the third. From there, the Red Hawks were called for a total of seven penalties, and the Silver Eagles scored three power-play goals and a fourth at even strength. Three of thos goals came in quick succession between the 14:35 and 12:09 marks of the third period.
Milton goaltender Alex Jones stopped the 49 other shots put on his goal.
The Red Hawks’ next scheduled game is at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 against the Eastside Lakers, a co-op of players from Madison East and La Follette high schools.
MONONA GROVE 6, MILTON 2
Monona Grove 2 0 4—6
Milton 1 0 1—2
First Period
M—Colter Thom (Ty Johnson), 14:52.
MG—Tyler Genschaw, sh, 13:00.
MG—Eli Theiler (Wyatt Groth), 3:30.
Third Period
M—Franklin Lund, pp, 15:56.
MG—Groth (Genschaw), pp, 14:35.
MG—Theiler (Eliot Sheahan), 12:51.
MG—Sheahan (Genschaw, Ty Turner), pp, 12:09.
MG—Groth (Turner, Sheahan), pp, 4:19.
Saves—Ethan Warnke (MG) 16, Alex Jones (M) 49.
