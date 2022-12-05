Milton hung tough with visiting McFarland through one period in Monday night’s Badger East Conference game at the Mandt Center in Stoughton, but a barrage of four Spartan goals in the second period put the Red Hawks away.
Mason Pommerening recorded a hat trick for McFarland in its 6-0 win over Milton. He opened the scoring at 6:36 of the first period off a feed from Payton Hauge, then scored again at 13:12 of the second with an assist from Brody Samuel. He also netted his team’s fourth goal at 7:54 of the second with an assist going to Nolan Sturmer.
Hauge, Paul Morris, and Ty Paulios were McFarland’s other scorers. Paulios’ goal came shorthanded.
Milton had just eight shots on goal in the contest. Red Hawks goaltender Alex Jones stopped 62 shots, including 25 in the middle period.
MCFARLAND 6, MILTON 0
McFarland 1 4 1—6
Milton 0 0 0—0
FIRST PERIOD
Mc—Mason Pommerening (Payton Hauge), 6:36.
SECOND PERIOD
Mc—Pommerening (Brody Samuel), 13:12.
Mc—Paul Morris (Drew Snyder, Ty Paulios), 10:20.
Mc—Pommerening (Nolan Sturmer), 7:54.
Mc—Hauge (Johnathan Blattner, Sean Pritchard), 4:50.
THIRD PERIOD
Mc—Paulios (Caleb DeChambeau), 1:09, sh.
Saves—Raymond Wheaton (Mc) 8, Alex Jones (M) 62.
