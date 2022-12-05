01STOCK_HOCKEY

Milton hung tough with visiting McFarland through one period in Monday night’s Badger East Conference game at the Mandt Center in Stoughton, but a barrage of four Spartan goals in the second period put the Red Hawks away.

Mason Pommerening recorded a hat trick for McFarland in its 6-0 win over Milton. He opened the scoring at 6:36 of the first period off a feed from Payton Hauge, then scored again at 13:12 of the second with an assist from Brody Samuel. He also netted his team’s fourth goal at 7:54 of the second with an assist going to Nolan Sturmer.

