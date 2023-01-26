Janesville’s boys hockey co-op kept rolling with another explosive victory Thursday night.
The Bluebirds beat Milwaukee Marquette 10-4 in a nonconference game behind eight combined goals from Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner.
Tied 2-2 after the first period, Janesville (12-5, 4-3 Big Eight, 8 pts.) went on a scoring tear in the last two periods of the contest.
“We got off to a slow start but were able to find some offense in the second and third periods and capitalize on our scoring chances,” Janesville coach Nick English said.
Janesville scored three times in the second period to pull away from the Hilltoppers and added five goals in the third to put an exclamation point on the game. Steuck and Schaffner each scored four goals and scored on every shot on goal attempt.
Janesville goalie Jaicy Campbell saved 36 shots from Marquette (7-11, 2-2 Classic Eight, 4 pts.).
“I thought Jaicy played very well tonight,” English said. “He had to work a little harder than we wanted him to, but he came up with some big saves in key moments.”
The Bluebirds are on a four-game winning streak and have scored 10 goals twice during that stretch. Overall, they outscored their opposition 33-9. As the team approaches the final stretch of its season, English is prioritizing the team’s defensive play.
“Moving forward, we need to be more consistent defensively in all three zones as we get ready for the last two weeks of the regular season,” English said.
On Tuesday, Janesville will travel to Baraboo/Portage at 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE 10, MARQUETTE 4
Janesville 2 3 5—10
Marquette 2 1 1—4
First Period
J—Tyler Steuck (Josh Hanekamp, Ben Schaffner), ev, 6:25. M—Nevan Kearney (William Mehring, Michael Catherall), ev, 12:45. M—Benjamin Elgersma, sh, 16:23. J—Jake Schaffner (Steuck, Drew King), pp, 16:36.
Second Period
J—Steuck (J. Schaffner), ev, 6:36. J—J. Shaffner (Steuck, B. Schaffner), ev, 11:49. J—Steuck, ev, 14:36. M—Jude Wallace (Thomas Kaltenbach, John Martin), ev, 15:11.
Third Period
J—Ian Perkins (Dylin Thong), ev, 4:10. M—Jack Ambrose (Mehring), ev, 6:39. J—J. Schaffner (Hanekamp, B. Schaffner), ev, 7:08. J—Steuck (Hanekamp), ev, 7:21. J—B.Schaffner (J. Schaffner), ev, 9:21. J—J. Schaffner (Steuck), pp, 14:13.
Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 36, Dirk Pawlak (M) 18, Mack Langermann (M) 5.
