After losing to Beloit Memorial 6-5 on Feb. 4, the Janesville Bluebirds played with fire in a rematch game just one week later. On Friday, the Bluebirds won 7-4 over the Purple Knights in a conference boys hockey matchup.
It was a fiery game for the Bluebirds (16-6, 7-4 Big Eight Conference), and the team played aggressively on defense and offense.
"Any time you play Beloit, it's going to be an emotional game," Janesville coach Nick English said. "It's all about which team can manage their emotions best. When things get chippy at times and whistles are blowing, you got to keep your mouth shut and just keep playing. Our focus is getting better."
Janesville jumped out to an early lead in the first period. Assisted by Ben Schaffner, Skyler Swearingen scored around four teammates crowding Beloit's net on a power play.
Minutes later and shorthanded, Jake Schaffner sneaked the puck behind Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan to give the Bluebirds a 2-0 lead.
Later in the period, Beloit's Cole Rowald scored after a face-off, but Janesville wasn't done. With 0:46 remaining on the clock, Bryce Sullivan scored to give Janesville a 3-1 lead entering the second period.
Janesville's defense was key to its early lead and eventual victory.
Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck set the tone early and punished any Purple Knights' player trying to skate outside. Steuck's and Schaffner's physicality made it certain that Beloit wasn't going to get any easy chances near the goal.
"A lot of the younger guys look up to us," Steuck said. "We play the game, grind and don't talk back. We're working hard. So we've got to set the tone for the rest of our team."
With 13:13 left in the second period, Janesville struck first, when Ben Schaffner scored on a power play. The Purple Knights (6-13, 1-11) would answer four minutes later, but a goal from Steuck at 6:22 gave Janesville a 5-2 lead.
Moments before the second period ended, the Knights scored yet again on another face-off play. Nathan Fiebig found the back of the net and cut Beloit's deficit to just two entering the final period.
"You want your center to win the face-off," English said. "We've got to get a little nastier on the face-off and it's all five guys working together. We need to do a better job moving forward of making sure that everyone knows their responsibility off the face-off and just having a quicker jump."
The third period was a defensive battle. For 16 minutes, Janesville made sure Beloit didn't have any chances of scoring again. Their tough defense paid off as the Knights scored once in the period with 24-seconds remaining.
Two goals from Janesville's Steuck and Keegan Erickson with less than 1:50 in the game, secured the Bluebirds 7-4 victory.
On Saturday, Janesville will travel to Verona for its final regular season game.
"We have just one more regular season game to fine tune some things," English said. "We've just got to make sure that we're playing our best hockey come playoff time, and that's our goal.
"We think that we have enough in this locker room to make a run, and it's not going to be easy and we have to buy-in. We've got to be willing to make sacrifices and take it one shift at a time. If we do that, I think we're as good as anyone and I think we can go on a run."
JANESVILLE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 4
Janesville 3;2;2—7
Beloit 1;2;1—4
First Period
J—Skyler Swearingen (Ben Schaffner), pp, 14:06. J—Jake Schaffner (Leo Studier, Bryce Sullivan), sh, 8:19. BM—Cole Rowald (Max Allen, Jayden Piccione), pp, 5:15. J—Sullivan (Tyler Steuck, Naveo Neal) 0:46.
Second Period
J—B. Schaffner (J. Schaffner), pp, 13:13. BM—Rowald (Allen, Piccione), pp, 9:17. J—Steuck (J. Schaffner) 6:22. BM—Nathan Fiebig (Piccione), pp, 0:13.
Third Period
J—Steuck (Lucas Young) 1:12. J—Keegan Erickson 1:01. BM—Layne Summer (Anthony Ferrera) 0:24.
Saves—Jameson Flanagan (BM) 32, Jaicy Campbell (J) 29.