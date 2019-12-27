Waukesha scored five goals in the first 15 minutes en route to a 7-3 victory over Janesville in a high school boys hockey game at Naga-Waukee ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

The Wings’ Tyler Dale score a hat trick and added three assists.

Connor Joyce, AJ Russotto and Ian Perkins scored for the Bluebirds.

“Our ability to execute and capitalize on our scoring chances was inconsistent throughout the game,” said Bluebirds interim coach Nick English. “We have a chance to play a really good hockey team (Saturday) in Northland Pines, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Bluebirds (4-4) play Northland Pines (Eagle River) at 4 p.m. at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.

WAUKESHA 7, JANESVILLE 3

Janesville 1 1 1—3

Waukesha 5 1 1—7

Scoring summary (Goals are elapsed time):

First PeriodW—Tyler Dale (Josh Little), 2:23. W—John Majewski (Dale, Stephen Dusseau), 5:09. W—Caleb Radomski (Dale), 8:19 (sh). W—Little (Dale, Dusseau), 14:30 (pp). W—Dale (Morgan McKnight, Kellan Short), 14:55 (pp). J—Connor Joyce (Jake Schaffner), 16:26 (pp).

Second PeriodJ—AJ Russotto (Lucas Young), 7:03. W—Dale (Little), 15:19.

Third PeriodW—Brady Hunn (Short), :34. J—Ian Perkins (Lucas Vogt, Cayden Erickson), 12:40.

Saves—Alex Miller (W) 24; Cody Kaas (J) 5, Jaicy Campbell (J) 16.