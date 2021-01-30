The Janesville Bluebirds ended the regular season on a high note Friday.
Ian Perkins' third period goal lifted the city's high school boys co-op hockey team to a 4-3 nonconference win over Hartland Arrowhead.
"Cody (Kaas) with 22 saves kept us in the game," Janesville coach John Mauermann said.
"The third period was our best overall play of the year. Played smart in the offensive end, defensemen made some good decisions with the puck and our forwards got the puck behind their defense."
Jake Schaffner had two goals for Janesville, which hosts New Berlin Eisenhower in a Division 1 regional semifinal game Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
JANESVILLE 4, ARROWHEAD 3
Janesville;1;2;1--4
Arrowhead;2;1;0--3
First Period
J--Cayden Erickson (Jake Schaffner, Tyler Steuck) 15:58. A--Luke Tormala (Tanner Scheut), pp, 13:49. A--Tanner Brasfield (Joey Neubert), pp, 5:53
Second Period
J--Schaffner (Ian Perkins, Lucas Young) 12:35. J--Schaffner, sh, 5:46. A--Carson Heitman (Ethan Berger) :51
Third Period
J--Ian Perkins (Walker Kulas, Lucas Vogt) :48
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 36, Vincenzo Romagna (A) 16