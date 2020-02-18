The problems that plagued Janesville throughout the season were the ones that ended the Bluebirds season Tuesday night.
Penalties and mental mistakes cost the city's high school boys co-op hockey team in a 5-4 loss to Brookfield in a WIAA Division 1 tournament opener at the Ponds of Brookfield.
The Stars scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second period. The Bluebirds were able to cut the deficit to one goal three times but could never get the equalizer.
“Every time we would get something going, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Janesville coach John Mauermann. “We just couldn’t sustain anything.”
Cayden Erickson got the Bluebirds going when he took a pass from Jake Schaffner and watched his shot trickle off the Brookfield goalie and into the net on a power play in the first period.
Brookfield tied the game with a power-play goal, and added another one off a Janesville turnover at the blue line at the 14:45 mark to take the lead for good.
After another Brookfield goal 46 seconds into the second period, Erickson again scored off a nice pass from AJ Rusotto just 17 seconds later.
Brookfield responded with a goal just 47 seconds after Erickson’s goal to take a 4-2 lead.
JJ Runde put the Bluebirds back to within one goal when he scored off a rebound at the 2:37 mark.
After that frantic scoring pace, the teams settled down. Brookfield went up 5-3 at the 3:24 mark of the third period.
Schaffner scored on a nice play to once again get the Bluebirds to within a goal at the 8-minute mark of the third period. The Bluebirds had a couple other chances in the final minutes but could not get the tying goal.
Janesville finished 6-17. Brookfield (11-14) plays top-seeded Arrowhead on Friday.
BROOKFIELD 5, JANESVILLE 4
Brookfield;2;2;1—5
Janesville;1;2;1—4
First Period
J—Cayden Erickson (Jake Schaffner, A.J. Russotto), 4:45 (pp). B—John Templeton (Andrei Tarakanov, Braden Kloida), 9:04 (pp). B—Jacob Fields (Sirogg Ibraheem, Johnathan Gatewood), 14:45.
Second Period
B—Templeton (Gatewood, Christian Wagner), :46. J—Erickson (Russotto), 1:03. B—Ibraheem (Kloida), 1:50. J—JJ Runde (Walker Kulas), 2:37.
Third Period
B—Samuel Bretzel (Kloida), 3:24. J—Schaffner (Tyler Steuck, Erickson), 8:00.
Saves—Malcolm Jennings (B) 24, Cody Kaas (J) 27.