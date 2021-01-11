A furious finish helped the Janesville Bluebirds pick up their first victory of the season Monday night.
The city's boys co-op high school hockey team scored three goals in the third period, including two in the final 77 seconds, to beat host Waupun 5-2 in a nonconference game.
Lucas Vogt scored twice and Jake Schaffner had a goal and an assist as Janesville improved to 1-9. Waupun fell to 2-7.
Cayden Erickson gave the Bluebirds the lead in the first period, but Waupun scored twice around Vogt's goal in the second, so it was 2-2 at the second intermission.
Janesville quickly regained the lead in the third when Tyler Steuck scored just 41 seconds in.
"Steuck won a race against their defense and put it into the five hole for the lead," Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. "And then Cody Kaas made some big saves down the stretch for us."
Vogt scored into an empty net with just over a minute left, and Schaffner put the game on ice with a goal in the final minute.
Kaas made 25 saves for the Bluebirds, who outshot Waupun 55-27.
The Bluebirds host Kettle Moraine at 7 p.m. Thursday.
JANESVILLE 5, WAUPUN 2
Janesville;1;1;3--5
Waupun;0;2;0--2
First Period
J--Cayden Erickson (Jake Schaffner), pp, 4:26.
Second Period
W--Brady Gerritson (Casper Dahlke), 16:24. J--Lucas Vogt (Ian Perkins, Lucas Young), 6:37. W--Dahlke, 1:46.
Third Period
J--Tyler Steuck, 16:19. J--Vogt, en, 1:17. J--Schaffner, 0:58.
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 25, Tyler Fromolz (W) 50.