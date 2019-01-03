JANESVILLE
The Janesville Bluebirds won their second straight game Thursday night.
Walker Kulas’ unassisted goal in overtime lifted the city’s high school co-op boys hockey team to a 5-4 nonconference win over Milwaukee Marquette at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville, which improved to 5-8 overall, tied the game in the third at 4-4 on Tyler Edwards’ even-strength goal with 5:17 left.
Kulas stole a puck at the blue line midway through overtime, raced in and ripped a shot that deflected off a Marquette defenseman’s shin guard before trickling past goalie Nick Ahlers.
“Walker made a nice play on the game-winner,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And Edwards’ goal to tie it was the result of that line working hard.
“We’re getting better, and that’s all you can ask. And we’re now hitting the portion of our schedule where most of our games are at home.”
Janesville was scheduled to host Kenosha Bradford in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon but the game was cancelled because of a lack of officials.
Janesville’s next game is at home Tuesday night when it plays Big Eight Conference-leader Verona.
JANESVILLE 5, MARQUETTE 4
Milwaukee Marquette 2 1 1 0—4
Janesville 1 2 1 1—5
First Period
M—Matthew McKenna (Tyler Reineck) 1:38. J—Carter Anderson (Caiden Kennedy, Jackson Lyons) 10:18. M—Trent Wagner (William Sweeney, George Sheible) pp 15:16.
Second Period
J—Cayden Erickson (Ben Coulter) 4:28. J—Connor Joyce (Coulter) pp 10:16. M—William Sweeney (Ryan Hensein) pp 11:18.
Third Period
M—Sheible (Sweeney) pp :47. J—Tyler Edwards (Joyce, Coulter) 5:17.
Overtime
J—Walker Kulas 4:34.
Saves—Nick Ahlers (M) 19, Cody Kaas (J) 24.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse