MADISON
The Janesville Bluebirds broke out of a scoring slump in a big way Thursday night.
Bryce Sullivan and Tyler Steuck each recorded hat tricks to lift the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team to a 12-3 win over the East Side Lakers in a Big Eight Conference game.
Janesville (9-6, 6-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak, led 5-1 after the first period.
“It has been hard to score for us lately, so it was nice to create some opportunities tonight,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We got ourselves in front of the net and kept the pressure on.
“Getting off to a quick start was something we talked about, and then we go out and get five the first period.”
Sullivan, a Janesville Craig junior, picked up his first career varsity hat trick with a goal in the first period and two more in the second.
Craig junior Jake Schaffner had a goal and four assists, while Steuck had an assist to go along with his hat trick.
Janesville plays at Middleton on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE 12, EAST SIDE LAKERS 3
Janesville 5 4 3—12
East Side 1 2 0—3
First Period
J—Drew King 3:00. J—Tyler Steuck (Kadin Garcia) 3:19. J—Lucas Young 7:54. E—Michael Kennedy (Simon Kuhlow), pp, 11:35. J—Steuck (Jake Schaffner) 11:43. J—Bryce Sullivan 16:59
Second Period
E—Kuhlow (Kennedy) :08. J—Skyler Swearingen 3:54. JE—Kuhlow 8:54. J—J—Sullivan (Schaffner), sh, 9:27. J—Sullivan (Joshua Hanekamp, Schaffner) 11:58. J—Steuck (Schaffner), sh, 14:13.
Third Period
J—Dylin Thong 3:40. J—Schaffner (Steuck) 5:27. J—Swearingen, sh, 15:02
Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 10, Zen Janik (J) 4, Mason Bierl (E) 51
