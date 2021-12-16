Sorry, an error occurred.
Jaicy Campbell picked up his first shutout of the season Thursday night.
The Janesville Bluebirds goalie stopped all 12 shots he faced in leading the city's high school boys co-operative hockey team to a 9-0 nonconference victory over Baraboo at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (5-1) opened a 6-0 lead after one period.
"Our goal coming into the game was to play better on the defensive end and we finished giving up only 12 shots," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "And Jaicy played really well when he needed to.
"We got off to a great start in the first. The second line of Brice (Sullivan), Skyler (Swearingen) and Dylin (Thong) really had a nice game."
Jake Schaffner, who is fourth in the state in scoring, continued his torrid start to the season. The Janesville Craig junior had two goals and two assists and now has 39 points in six games.
Janesville also got goals from Sullivan, Thong, Swearingen, Tyler Steuck, Lucas Young, Ian Perkins and Drew King.
The Bluebirds will play host to Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
JANESVILLE 9, BARABOO 0
Baraboo;0;0;0—0
Janesville;6;2;1—9
First Period
J—Jake Schaffner (Tyler Steuck, Ian Perkins) 13:30. J—Dylin Thong (Joshua Hanekamp) 8:45. J—Schaffner (Perkins, Naveo Neal) 7:45. J—Lucas Young (Steuck, Keegan Erickson), pp, 3:27. J—Steuck (Schaffner) 2:54. J—Drew King (Skyler Swearingen, Thong) 2:04.
Second Period
J—Perkins (Schaffner, Leo Studier) 10:37. J—Bryce Sullivan 16:36.
Third Period
J—Swearingen (King) 6:07
Saves—Andrew Schaetzel (B) 21, Jaicy Campbell (J) 12.
