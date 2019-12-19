Nick English had great timing for his first game as Janesville’s co-op hockey team’s interim head coach.

With head coach John Mauermann headed to Germany to watch his son, Ross, play professionally, English guided the Bluebirds to a 19-0 victory over Kenosha in a nonconference game Thursday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“We had a chance to look at their record so we knew we had a good chance,” English said. “The kids have a lot of confidence. They had a lot of fun playing together tonight.”

The Bluebirds were coming off a nice win against Madison Memorial on Saturday.

That carried over to Thursday when 11 different players scored.

Ian Perkins and Walker Kulas each had a hat trick.

“The boys really played unselfish hockey,” English said.

JANESVILLE 19, KENOSHA 0

Kenosha 0 0 0--0

Janesville 7 6 6--19

Scoring summary:

First Period

J--Ian Perkins (AJ Russotto), 15:04; J--Cullen Peterson (Russotto); Russotto (tyler Stueck), 13:44; J--Jackson Lyons (Calden Kennedy, Walker Kulas). J--Perkins (Jake Schaffner), 10:46. J--Kulas (Lucas Vogt, Cullen Peterson).

Second Period

J--Kennedy (Carter Anderson), 15:44; J--Kulas (Vogt), 13:05. J--Cayden Erickson (Schaffner), 11:47. J--Tyler Stueck (Schaffner), 8:09. J--Ian Perkins (Schaffner), 1:42. J--Kulas (Vogt), 1:04.

Third Period

J--Schaffner (Perkins), 15:44. J--Mason Hammett (Schaffner), 15:05. J--Perkins (Hammett). J--Vogt (Erickson), 6:57. J--Vogt (JJ Runde), 3:54. J--Kulas (Jackson Lyons, Carter Anderson), 1:52.

Saves--Trindell (K) 31, Starzec (K) 5; Cody Kaas (J) 3, Jaicy Campbell (J) 1.