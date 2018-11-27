Tuesday’s season opener for the Janesville Bluebirds has the city’s high school boys hockey co-op team going back to the drawing board.

Janesville surrendered 10 goals to host Verona including the opening goal less than a minute into the game.

“It was a tough matchup, but we gave up a goal on the first shift and we have to start better than that,” head coach John Mauermann said.

The second period was much closer, and the Bluebirds seemed close to being back in the game before they gave up a shorthanded goal in the last minute of the period.

“We were a bit better in the second, and then we let them get that one shorthanded and gave the momentum back,” Mauermann said.

Verona scored five more goals in the third to close out the game. Verona forward Cale Rufenacht finished with five points (2 goals, 3 assists), and Bluebirds goalie Cody Kass finished with 38 saves.

“We have to get more pucks to the net. We’re going to go back to work and try to get better before Thursday,” Mauermann said.

The Bluebirds play again Thursday at Madison East.

VERONA 10, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Verona 4 1 5—10

First period

V—Ryan Mirwald (Parker Ploc, Drew Bingle), 0:43. V—Mack Keryluk (Cale Rufenacht), 8:37. V—Rufenacht (Keryluk, Walker Haessig), 10:29. V—Jake Osiecki (Rufenacht, Haessig), 14:22.

Second period

Keryluk (Ploc, Ty Curtis), sh,16:40.

Third period

V—Rufenacht (Keryluk, Haessig), 0:19. V—Haessig (Rufenacht, Keryluk), 1:55. V—Kade Binger (Haessig), 8:06. V—Nathan Jurrens (Jack Roehrig), 8:35. V—Anthony Heinrichs (Drew Yeager, Keegan Lindell), 10:29.

Saves—Cody Kass (J) 38, Breyden Enioe (V) 9.

