The Janesville Bluebirds had scoring chances Thursday but struggled to convert.

The city’s boys high school co-op hockey team suffered an 8-2 road loss at the hands of Big Eight Conference opponent Madison Memorial.

After Memorial took a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Janesville forward Tyler Edwards skated down the left side of the rink and lifted a puck that beat Madison Memorial goalie Wes Turner over the glove.

“Tyler’s goal was a big sigh of relief for us,” Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann said. “We were outshooting them but not scoring, so that was a big one for us.”

Unfortunately for Janesville, the sighs of relief quickly turned into sighs of frustration.

Edwards added his second goal of the game in the second period, but Madison Memorial scored six goals over the final two periods.

Bluebirds goalie Cody Kaas finished with 20 saves.

“We didn’t finish when we had our chances tonight, and on defense we have to stop giving them such good looks in front of the net,” Mauermann said.

Janesville fell to 2-4 on the season. The Bluebirds travel to Arrowhead Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.

MEMORIAL 8, BLUEBIRDS 2

Madison Memorial 2 3 3—8

Janesville 1 1 0—2

First period

M—Tyler Nelson, 8:05. M—Nelson (Parker Lindauer, Sam Contrucci), 8:31. J—Tyler Edwards, 16:42.

Second period

M—Lindauer (Nelson), 6:05. M—Contrucci (Nelson), 11:34. J—Edwards, 14:37. M—Lindauer (Nelson, Jack Helle), pp, 16:32.

Third period

M—Nelson (Lindauer), 4:19. M—AJ Jungers (Andrew Olson, Sam Knight), 11:17. M—Olson, sh, 14:02.

Saves—Wes Turner (M) 24, Kaas (J) 20

