The Janesville Bluebirds snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night.

Cayden Erickson and Lucas Vogt scored two goals each to lead the city’s high school co-op boys hockey team to a 5-4 nonconference win over Oregon.

Janesville (5-6-1) got 33 saves from freshman Jaicy Campbell in ending its losing skid.

“Jaicy made a couple of big saves the third period,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “That was the difference down the stretch.

“And when Oregon had cut the lead to one in the third, Lucas got a huge goal for us to get the lead back to two.”

Ian Perkins gave Janesville the lead for good in the second period at 2-1 with an even-strength goal, and Erickson made it 3-1 on the second of two assists from AJ Russotto.

Janesville returns to Big Eight Conference play Tuesday with a game at Madison West.

JANESVILLE 5, OREGON 4Janesville 1 3 1—5

Oregon 1 1 2—4

First PeriodJ—Lucas Vogt, sh, 1:16. O—Adian Wilson (Simon Dosher), pp, 10:21

Second PeriodJ—Ian Perkins (AJ Russotto) 4:17. J—Cayden Erickson (Walker Kulas, Russotto) 6:27. O—Joe Roemer (Laszlo Orosz) 13:18. J—Erickson (Kulas) 14:49

Third PeriodO—Kyle Rohrer (Adam Franken) 11:47. J—Vogt 12:01. O—Franken (Ben Weidholz) 14 33

Saves—Cody Kaas (J) 0, Jaicy Campbell (33), Colton Dailey (O) 22