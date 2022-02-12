Janesville Bluebird’s Jake Schaffner hits the puck into the back of Beloit Memorial’s net for a point during their final home game of their regular season at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Janesville Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann returns to the bench for the third period following a brief ceremony during their final home game of the regular season to honor his many years as a coach.
Tyler Steuck made his last regular-season home game a memorable one.
The Janesville Craig senior had a hat trick to lead the Janesville Bluebirds to an 8-2 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville finished the regular season with a 14-10 record and was 9-5 in the Big Eight.
The game was tied 2-2 after one period before the Bluebirds took control with a three-goal second period. Jake Schaffner gave Janesville the lead for good at 3-2 at 4:47 of the second and the home team made it 5-2 after two periods on goals from Bryce Sullivan and Skyler Swearingen.
Steuck scored twice in the third period before Gus Studier concluded the scoring on an assist from Steuck at 3:36.
Jaicy Campbell stopped 18 shots in net to pick up the win.
Janesville begins the postseason Tuesday. The sixth-seeded Bluebirds host 10th-seeded Kenosha Bradford in a Division 1 opening-round game at the Janesville Ice Arena.