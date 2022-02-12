Tyler Steuck made his last regular-season home game a memorable one.

The Janesville Craig senior had a hat trick to lead the Janesville Bluebirds to an 8-2 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville finished the regular season with a 14-10 record and was 9-5 in the Big Eight.

The game was tied 2-2 after one period before the Bluebirds took control with a three-goal second period. Jake Schaffner gave Janesville the lead for good at 3-2 at 4:47 of the second and the home team made it 5-2 after two periods on goals from Bryce Sullivan and Skyler Swearingen.

Steuck scored twice in the third period before Gus Studier concluded the scoring on an assist from Steuck at 3:36.

Jaicy Campbell stopped 18 shots in net to pick up the win.

Janesville begins the postseason Tuesday. The sixth-seeded Bluebirds host 10th-seeded Kenosha Bradford in a Division 1 opening-round game at the Janesville Ice Arena.

JANESVILLE 8, BELOIT 2

Beloit Memorial;2;0;0--2

Janesville;2;3;3--8

First Period

J--Ian Perkins (Jake Schaffner) 12:56. J--Tyler Steuck (Schaffner) 10:41. B--Nathan Anastasi (Cole Rowald), pp, 5:16. B--Max Allen (Tyler Katalin) :26

Second Period

J--Schaffner (Lucas Young) 4:47. J--Bryce Sullivan (Perkins) 7:44. J--Skyler Swearingen (Steuck) :01

Third Period

J--Steuck (Kadin Garcia) 11:15. J--Steuck (Joshua Hanekamp) 6:53. J--Gus Studier (Steuck) 3:36

Saves--Jameson Flanagan (B) 35, Jaicy Campbell (J) 18

