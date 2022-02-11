Janesville Bluebirds logo

The Janesville Bluebirds worked overtime for a victory Thursday night.

Ian Perkins’ goal at 4:43 of overtime lifted the city’s high school boys hockey team to an 8-7 nonconference win over Kettle Moraine at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville (13-10) trailed 3-0 after one period but stormed back for the win.

“We’ve had a tough stretch over the last four games,” Janesville interim head coach Nick English said. “To finally get a tally in the win column felt great.

“Jake (Schaffner) tied the game with six seconds left in regulation, and Perkins got his second overtime winner of the season to make our hard work pay off.”

Janesville will wrap up the regular season Saturday when it plays host to Beloit Memorial at the Janesville Ice Arena.

The game begins at 3 p.m. A 50/50 raffle and ‘Chuck A Puck” contest will help support the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

JANESVILLE 8, KETTLE MORAINE 7 (OT)

Kettle Moraine 3 1 3 0—7

Janesville 0 3 4 1—8

First Period

KM—Cole Duncan (Evan Staudacher) 9:19. KM—Eli Schwartz (Anthony Bartnik, Staudacher) 3:51. KM—Tristan Arnold (Evan Nygaard) :52.

Second Period

J—Skyler Swearingen (Dylin Thong) 16:13. J—Tyler Steuck (Ian Perkins, Leo Studier) 14:29. J—Drew King (Keegan Erickson) 9:06. KM—Schwartz (Fin Yaeger), pp, 4:02.

Third Period

J—Bryce Sullivan (Thong, Joshua Hanekamp) 15:11. J—Steuck (Jake Schaffner) 10:41. J—Lucas Young (Schaffner, Studier) 10:01. KM—Cooper Barry (Bartnik) 9:09. KM—Schwartz (Cam Olson, Shane Prahl) 4:49. KM—Bartnik (Schwartz) 3:13. J—Schaffner (Steuck, Perkins) :07.

Overtime

J—Perkins (Schaffner, Steuck) 4:43.

Saves—Ethan Nappier (KM) 24, Jaicy Campbell (J) 37.

