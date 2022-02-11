CITY BOYS HOCKEY Bluebirds edge Kettle Moraine in overtime Gazette staff Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Bluebirds worked overtime for a victory Thursday night.Ian Perkins’ goal at 4:43 of overtime lifted the city’s high school boys hockey team to an 8-7 nonconference win over Kettle Moraine at the Janesville Ice Arena.Janesville (13-10) trailed 3-0 after one period but stormed back for the win.“We’ve had a tough stretch over the last four games,” Janesville interim head coach Nick English said. “To finally get a tally in the win column felt great.“Jake (Schaffner) tied the game with six seconds left in regulation, and Perkins got his second overtime winner of the season to make our hard work pay off.”Janesville will wrap up the regular season Saturday when it plays host to Beloit Memorial at the Janesville Ice Arena.The game begins at 3 p.m. A 50/50 raffle and ‘Chuck A Puck” contest will help support the Rock County Cancer Coalition.JANESVILLE 8, KETTLE MORAINE 7 (OT)Kettle Moraine 3 1 3 0—7Janesville 0 3 4 1—8First PeriodKM—Cole Duncan (Evan Staudacher) 9:19. KM—Eli Schwartz (Anthony Bartnik, Staudacher) 3:51. KM—Tristan Arnold (Evan Nygaard) :52.Second PeriodJ—Skyler Swearingen (Dylin Thong) 16:13. J—Tyler Steuck (Ian Perkins, Leo Studier) 14:29. J—Drew King (Keegan Erickson) 9:06. KM—Schwartz (Fin Yaeger), pp, 4:02.Third PeriodJ—Bryce Sullivan (Thong, Joshua Hanekamp) 15:11. J—Steuck (Jake Schaffner) 10:41. J—Lucas Young (Schaffner, Studier) 10:01. KM—Cooper Barry (Bartnik) 9:09. KM—Schwartz (Cam Olson, Shane Prahl) 4:49. KM—Bartnik (Schwartz) 3:13. J—Schaffner (Steuck, Perkins) :07.OvertimeJ—Perkins (Schaffner, Steuck) 4:43.Saves—Ethan Nappier (KM) 24, Jaicy Campbell (J) 37. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Boys Hockey Janesville Bluebirds Janesville Craig Janesville Parker Recommended for you Trending Now Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint City of Janesville seeking grant for a south-side grocery store Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Janesville man arrested after reported car theft, chase Janesville police, retailers trying to address thefts Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form