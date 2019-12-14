The Janesville Bluebirds are stuck in reverse.

After opening the season with a win, the city's high school co-op boys hockey team lost its third straight game Saturday.

Hartland Arrowhead scored five goals in the second period en route to a 6-0 nonconference win at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville (1-3) trailed 1-0 after the first period.

"It was a tough second period for us for the second game in a row," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "Shots were 8-8 after one period, and we need to covert our opportunities when they come."

Janesville hosts Madison Memorial on Tuesday at the Ice Arena.

ARROWHEAD 6, JANESVILLE 0

Arrowhead;1;5;0--6

Janesville;0;0;0--0

First Period

A--Trenton Skaggs (Tanner Schutt, Zach Wolverton) 10:57

Second Period

A--Nick Catalano (Skaggs) 14:44. A--Carson Heitman (Schutt) 13:53. A--Wolverton 5:22. A--Catalano (Wolverton) 2:34 A--Skaggs (Catalano) 2:28

Saves--Moreno (A) 16, Kaas (J) 23, Campbell (J) 7