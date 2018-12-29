The Janesville Bluebirds closed out their busy weekend with a victory Saturday.
The city's boys co-op hockey team beat Fond du Lac 8-3 in their final game at the Joe Raymond Memorial tournament in Delafield.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak and helped Janesville improve to 4-8.
Ben Coulter finished with a hat trick, Cullen Peterson scored two goals and added an assist and Conor Joyce scored twice for the Bluebirds.
"We were outshot, but we took advantage of several rebound opportunities," Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said.
Fond du Lac erased a two-goal deficit with a pair of goals in the first six minutes of the second period, but Janesville scored five straight to end the game, including short-handed goals from Walker Kulas and Coulter to close the second period up 5-3.
Cody Kaas stopped 34 shots for Janesville, which hosts Marquette on Thursday.
JANESVILLE 8, FOND DU LAC 3
Fond du Lac;1;2;0--3
Janesville;3;2;3--8
First Period
F--Brian Skupas (Nick Amsden, Josh Stephany), 1:32. J--Ben Coulter (Cayden Erickson, Brian Elliott), 10:38. J--Conor Joyce (Erickson, Coulter), 11:26. J--Cullen Peterson (Walker Kulas), 11:34.
Second Period
F--Nolan Grier (Jonah Dowell), 0:56. F--Cole Carlson (Max Erstad), sh, 5:57. J--Kulas, sh, 12:20. J--Coulter (Peterson), sh, 16:10.
Third Period
J--Joyce, 2:35. J--Peterson (Coulter), 10:52. J--Coulter (Elliott), 16:02.
Saves--Garrett Getz (F) 13, Corbin Guy (F) 2, Cody Kaas (J) 34.
