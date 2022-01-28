Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Jaicy Campbell picked up his first Big Eight Conference shutout of the season Thursday night.
The Janesville Bluebirds goalie stopped all 42 shots he faced to lead the city’s boys high school co-operative hockey team to a 7-0 win over Madison West at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville won its fourth copnsecutive game in improving to 12-6 overall and 8-3 in the Big Eight.
Campbell, a Janesville Parker junior, registered his second shutout of the season.
“Jaicy had a great game,” Janesville interim head coach Nick English said. “His rebound control was outstanding tonight. We had to kill two 5-on-3 penalties where he came up big for us.”
Tyler Steuck was was the offensive star for Janesville. The Janesville Craig senior had five goals, including a shorthanded goal that made it 5-0 in the second period.
Janesville plays at Sun Prairie on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE 7, WEST 0
Madison West 0 0 0 — 0
Janesville 3 3 1 — 7
First Period
J—Bryce Sullivan (Skyler Swearingen, Lucas Young) 13:43. J—Tyler Steuck (Ian Perkins, Jake Schaffner) 8:17. J—Steuck 3:50.
Second Period
J—Drew King (Keegan Erickson) 10:14. J—Steuck, sh, 7:44. J—Steuck (Schaffner, Kadin Garcia) 3:46.
Third Period
J—Steuck (Swearingen, Leo Studler) 5:37.
Saves—MW 16 (Will Zinnen); J 42 (Jaicy Campbell).
