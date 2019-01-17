JANESVILLE

A loss earlier this season to Beloit didn’t sit well with the Janesville Bluebirds.

Neither did the fact they felt like they let a game get away from them Tuesday night.

The Bluebirds put both those losses in the rear view Thursday night. Ben Coulter and Conor Joyce each finished with three points and Janesville limited Beloit to just four shots on goal in the first two periods on the way to a 3-0 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville, the city’s boys co-op high school hockey team, improved to 6-11 on the year and 3-7 in the Big Eight. Beloit is 5-11 and 2-8.

“Them coming up here and playing us, after beating us last time, we just had some motivation,” said Coulter, a Janesville Craig senior. “Everyone on our team was going hard every shift.

“And Tuesday, we were literally dominating that game and just couldn’t get pucks to the net.”

The Bluebirds didn’t have any problem in that department against Beloit.

They nearly outshot the Knights 15-0 in the first period, with Beloit’s only shot on goal coming from two-thirds of the way down the ice and just seconds left.

Janesville, meanwhile, built a 2-0 lead by the first intermission.

Joyce stuffed home a rebound opportunity just 82 seconds into the game to set the tone. About 10 minutes later, with the Bluebirds on the power play, Coulter skated in from the side of the net and sniped a shot under Beloit goalie Aidan Wright’s right arm.

“We had a good flow those first two periods,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “We just asked them to get pucks to the net and use the defensemen to get pucks on goal and make the goalie work.”

It was more of the same in the second period, where shots were 20-3 in favor of the Bluebirds.

They didn’t add to their lead, however, until Coulter flashed through the top of the crease and slammed a puck home with less than a minute left before the second intermission.

“I snuck the first one in there,” Coulter said. “The second one I just came across and it was pretty open.”

Cody Kaas made 10 saves to earn the shutout victory for Janesville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

With just six regular-season games remaining, Coulter believes this Bluebirds team can follow the path of many of the program’s recent teams by playing its best hockey at the end of the season.

“We’ve been getting a lot better,” Coulter said. “I’m excited about this last stretch of the season and the playoffs.”

JANESVILLE 3, BELOIT 0

Beloit 0 0 0—0

Janesville 2 1 0—3

First Period

J—Conor Joyce (Tyler Edwards, Ben Coulter), 1:22. J—Coulter (Joyce), pp, 11:04.

Second Period

J—Coulter (Joyce).

Saves—Aidan Wright (B) 40, Cody Kaas (J) 10.