Verona dominated the all-Big Eight Conference boys hockey selections.
The Wildcats, who are the defending Division 1 state champions, have four players on the first team, including co-player of the year Cale Rufenacht.
Sun Prairie senior forward Kaden Brunson, who led the Big Eight in scoring, is the other co-player of the year.
Janesville Bluebirds freshman forward Jake Schaffner was named to the second team. Schaffner led the city's co-op team in scoring with 19 goals and 19 assists.
Janesville senior defenseman A.J. Russotto was honorable mention.
Verona's Joel Marshall was coach of the year.
All-Big Eight boys hockey
FIRST TEAM
Forwards--Kaden Brunson, sr., Sun Prairie; Carter Watters, sr., Sun Prairie; Cale Rufenacht, sr., Verona; Walker Haessig, jr., Verona. Defensemen--Devin Huie, sr., West; Nick Johnson, jr., Sun Prairie; Nahtan Jerrens, jr., Verona. Goalie: Kaden Grant, jr., Verona.
SECOND TEAM
F--Derek Buckalew, sr., Memorial; Alex Duchemin, jr., West; Brooks Kalscheur, sr., Middleton; Jake Schaffner, fr., Janesville. D--Beckett Frey, sr., West; Noah Ehrhardt, jr., Middleton; Josh Osting, jr., Verona. G--Ian Hedian, jr., West.
AREA HONORABLE MENTION
Janesville--A.J. Russotto, sr.
FINAL STANDINGS
Verona, 14-0; Sun Prairie, 11-3; Madison West, 9-5; Middleton, 9-5; Madison Memorial, 6-8; Janesville, 4-10; Beloit Memorial, 2-12; Eastside Lakers 1-13