Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team rallied for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville on Thursday night.
Tyler Katlin scored the game-winner at 9:05 of the third period to lead the Purple Knights to a 4-3 win over the city’s high school co-op team.
Janesville (3-5, 2-4) led 2-1 after one period and outshot Beloit (4-6, 1-5) 46-24 but could not finish.
“What hurt us more than anything was that we had a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period for a couple of minutes and couldn’t take advantage,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We had three good looks at an open net and couldn’t convert.
“It’s frustrating because we had twice as many shots as them. We’ve just got to do a better job of putting the puck in the net when we get that many opportunities.”
Cooper Iverson scored twice for Janesville, while Carter Anderson’s first-period goal gave the Bluebirds a 2-1 lead.
Janesville plays three games next week as part of the NagaWaukee Holiday Tournament.
BELOIT 4, JANESVILLE 3
Janesville 2 0 1—3
Beloit Memorial 1 1 2—4
First Period
J—Cooper Iverson (Conor Joyce) 3:37. J—Carter Anderson (Cayden Erickson, Lucas Vogt) 14:52. B—Aidan Murphy (Brady Wright) 16:05
Second Period
B—Wright 16:14
Third Period
B—Aden Cobbs (Wright) :54. J—Iverson (Cullen Peterson) 3:17. B—Tyler Katlin (Cobbs) 9:05.
Saves—Spencer Bauer (J) 20, Aidan Wright (B) 43
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse